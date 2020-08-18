Radical left takeover of Joe Biden is complete, says Trump Campaign

US President Donald Trump's election campaign has described the Democratic National Convention as a Hollywood-produced infomercial which fails to hide the radical-leftist takeover of presumptive nominee Joe Biden. At the four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) which began virtually on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden, 77, and his running mate Kamala Harris, 55, will be formally nominated by the Democratic Party.

The duo will challenge President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 presidential polls. "Democrats can try to conceal the dangerous truth with a Hollywood-produced infomercial, but they cannot hide the fact that the radical socialist leftist takeover of Joe Biden is complete,” said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary.

On the opening night of the convention, Democratic leaders Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama and Andrew Cuomo attacked the Trump presidency, particularly the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump Campaign said the two-hour virtual event left out a few crucial points.

Perhaps it was just an oversight but the first night of the Democratic convention left out the fact that Biden would raise taxes on more than 80 per cent of Americans by at least USD 4 trillion, Gidley said. Also missing was his open borders policy, with amnesty and work permits for 11 million illegal aliens, he said.

"There was no mention of Joe Biden’s desire to cut police funding, kill ten million energy jobs with a green new deal, or give free healthcare to illegal aliens, but in fairness, it was only the first night," he said. Gidley alleged that Biden also failed to highlight his opposition to Trump's decision to restrict travel from China and Europe, which saved countless American lives.

“With history as our guide, if Joe Biden had been president, the coronavirus crisis would be dramatically worse,” he said. The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in her reaction to the convention, said there has been no explanation from the Democrats how they would create jobs and end riots.

“During this underwhelming DNC, there's been a whole lot of singing but ZERO explaining of how Joe will... create jobs, end riots, stop innocent loss of lives on our streets. Joe will DESTROY our economy, DEFUND our police, SURRENDER our communities to the anarchists!” she tweeted..