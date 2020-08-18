Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau to tap Freeland as finance minister -media reports

Now she will be tasked with reviving an economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the budget deficit this fiscal year already forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), which would be the largest shortfall since World War Two. Before entering politics in 2013, Freeland worked with several media companies, including the Financial Times, the Globe and Mail, and Reuters News.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:40 IST
Canada's Trudeau to tap Freeland as finance minister -media reports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist and his most trusted ally, to be his new finance minister after Bill Morneau resigned on Monday, Canadian media reported.

Freeland, 52, would be the first woman to hold the role, and she will keep her post as deputy prime minister, CTV and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said. Trudeau's office declined to confirm the reports, while Freeland's did not immediately respond. Morneau held an impromptu news conference late on Monday to announce his resignation amid friction with Trudeau over spending policies, and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.

Freeland was a key player during the renegotiation of a new North American trade deal as Canada's foreign minister and minister for international trade in Trudeau's previous cabinet. Now she will be tasked with reviving an economy crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the budget deficit this fiscal year already forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), which would be the largest shortfall since World War Two.

Before entering politics in 2013, Freeland worked with several media companies, including the Financial Times, the Globe and Mail, and Reuters News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow in the aftermath of losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of public assets in vandalism and arsonin...

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016, Senate report says

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russias effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report ...

BJP Bihar state executive meet to discuss Assembly poll strategy

A two-day state executive committee meeting of the Bihar BJP will be held in virtual mode from August 22 to deliberate on strategies for the Assembly election which is due in October-November, a senior party leader said. BJPs national presi...

Belarusian leader Lukashenko calls opposition council an attempt to seize power - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called the launch of a coordination council for members of the opposition an attempt to seize power and warned measures would be taken in response, the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020