BJP MP Srinivas Prasad tests COVID positive, CM's son Vijayendra in home quarantine

Prasad, a former Minister, said he was following doctor's instruction and there was no reason to worry. He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him during the last one week to undergo tests and go into home quarantine.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:43 IST
BJP MP Srinivas Prasad tests COVID positive, CM's son Vijayendra in home quarantine

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Prasad, a former Minister, said he was following doctor's instruction and there was no reason to worry.

He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him during the last one week to undergo tests and go into home quarantine. Prasad represents Chamarajanagara constituency.

Meanwhile, state BJP vice president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who had met Prasad earlier in the day, said he was under home quarantine. Wishing Prasad a speedy recovery, Vijayendra in a tweet said, "as I had come into his contact, I have taken all the precautionary measures, and I'm in home quarantine.

I request all those who were with me to take precautions." Vijayendra was under home quarantine earlier this month too, when his father and Chief Minister Yediyurappa had tested positive.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

