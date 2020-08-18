Belarusian leader Lukashenko calls opposition council an attempt to seize power - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday called the launch of a coordination council for members of the opposition an attempt to seize power and warned measures would be taken in response, the Belta news agency reported on Tuesday.

A coordination council pushed by opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a transition of power following contested elections was due to meet for the first time in Minsk later on Tuesday. "We see it unequivocally: it is an attempt to seize power," said Lukashenko, adding that he would take measures against those who join the council. "We have enough of these measures to cool down some hot heads."