Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michelle Obama says Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US

Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the "wrong president for our country" and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden "like our lives depend on it." In an emotional recorded message to the convention, the former US first lady said last four years had been difficult to explain to America's children.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:55 IST
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the "wrong president for our country" and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden "like our lives depend on it." In an emotional recorded message to the convention, the former US first lady said last four years had been difficult to explain to America's children. "They see our leaders labeling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists," she said.

The four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) was initially scheduled to be held in Wisconsin but it began virtually on Monday amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Former vice president Biden, 77, is challenging 74-year-old Trump, a Republican in the November 3 presidential election. Senator Kamala Harris, 55, is all set to be formally nominated by the DNC as the first-ever Black as well as the first-ever American of Indian and African descent as a vice presidential candidate by a major political party.

Launching a blistering attack on Trump, Obama said children are torn from their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protests for a photo op. "Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. "He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is," 56-year-old Obama said in a poignant political speech.

Taking a swipe at Trump's presidency, she urged those who did not come out to vote in 2016 to make their vote count this time. Obama said the country has been "living with the consequences" since the 2016 election results.

She said her message is likely to be unheard by some people as "we live in a nation that is deeply divided, and I am a Black woman speaking at the Democratic convention". Obama cautioned that if Americans think things cannot possibly get worse, "trust me, they can; and they will if we don't make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it".

Former US vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Biden, 77, will challenge 74-year-old Republican incumbent President Trump in the November 3 election. Obama said the job of the president is hard and it "requires clear-headed judgment, mastery of complex and competing issues, devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and an ability to listen—and an abiding belief that each of the 330,000,000 lives in this country has meaning and worth".

"A president's words have the power to move markets. They can start wars or broker peace. They can summon our better angels or awaken our worst instincts. You simply cannot fake your way through this job," the former first lady said. Obama lamented that in the presidential elections four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn't matter or may be because they were fed up. "Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes," she said adding that "we've all been living with the consequences." She said in the four years that her husband, former president Barack Obama, and vice president Biden left office, the state of America is very different. "More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely. "Internationally, we've turned our back, not just on agreements forged by my husband, but on alliances championed by presidents like (Ronald) Reagan and (Dwight) Eisenhower," Obama said. Referring to the recent spate of killings of people from the African-American community, she said even as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered, "the simple fact that a Black life matter is still met with derision from the nation's highest office". "Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," she said.

"Right now, kids in this country are seeing what happens when we stop requiring empathy of one another. They're looking around wondering if we've been lying to them this whole time about who we are and what we truly value," the former first lady said. Meanwhile, President Trump on Tuesday hit back at Michelle Obama, describing her speech at the Democratic National Convention as "extremely divisive" and claimed that her husband Barack Obama's Oval Office performance is what put him into the "beautiful White House". "She was over her head, and frankly she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump told reporters at a White House event held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

"I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive," Trump said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Nai Udaan’ scheme to help civil services aspirants from minority communities: Jitendra Singh

The Nai Udaan scheme of the Centre will help youths from minority communities to prepare for the civil services examination, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. The scheme, started by the Modi government through the Union Ministr...

Bihar govt announces bonanza for 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in election year

With an eye on the coming Legislative Assembly election in the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday announced a slew of benefits for 3.5 lakh contractual teachers appointed by panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies, hiking the...

Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement

Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing. The agreement will cover the 2021 through 2025 seasons and follows years of intense negotiatio...

Coronavirus in 'sustained decline' in Mexico, top official says

The coronavirus pandemic is now in sustained decline in Mexico after a significant drop in fatalities during the past week, the governments coronavirus czar Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday. In the week through Aug. 17, Mexicos health mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020