Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:16 IST
Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was "not a military coup but a popular insurrection".

"IBK did not want to listen to his people. We even proposed an alternative but he responded with killings," Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition, told Reuters, referring to Keita by his initials.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish inaugurates Bihar Agriculture University's new buildings

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the main administrative and other new buildings of Bihar Agriculture University at Sabour in Bhagalpur district. At a function held through video-conference, Kumar inaugurated three l...

Patnaik stresses location-specific strategy to contain spread of COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to adopt a location- specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-1...

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...

Trinidad and Tobago opposition concedes defeat in elections

Trinidad and Tobagos opposition United National Congress UNC on Tuesday conceded defeat in last weeks parliamentary elections after a partial recount, clearing the way for the swearing-in on Wednesday of the new government. Prime Minister K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020