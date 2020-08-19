Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was "not a military coup but a popular insurrection".

"IBK did not want to listen to his people. We even proposed an alternative but he responded with killings," Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition, told Reuters, referring to Keita by his initials.