Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:16 IST
The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was "not a military coup but a popular insurrection".
"IBK did not want to listen to his people. We even proposed an alternative but he responded with killings," Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition, told Reuters, referring to Keita by his initials.
