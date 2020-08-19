Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau plans sweeping social welfare reform, sources say

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people familiar with the matter. The economic recovery plan to bolster the social safety net will especially help those hurt most by the pandemic and come after Trudeau replaced a fiscally cautious finance minister.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:31 IST
Canada's Trudeau plans sweeping social welfare reform, sources say
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people familiar with the matter.

The economic recovery plan to bolster the social safety net will especially help those hurt most by the pandemic and come after Trudeau replaced a fiscally cautious finance minister. "The prime minister wants to go big," said a government source, adding that Trudeau, 48, sees the moves as part of his legacy.

Trudeau replaced former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who resigned on Monday, with close ally Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday. Morneau stepped down amid friction with Trudeau over spending plans, sources told Reuters. Trudeau said the pandemic had unmasked "fundamental gaps" in society and the country needed a long-term recovery plan that addressed the issues "head on."

"This is our chance to build a more resilient Canada, a Canada that is healthier and safer, greener and more competitive, a Canada that is more welcoming and more fair," he said on Tuesday, after the cabinet shuffle. "This is our moment to change the future for the better."

Trudeau took office in 2015 and was re-elected last year, with a minority government. The son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Trudeau has focused on boosting social programs, raising taxes on the highest earners and stressing the need to fight climate change. Trudeau said he would seek a confidence vote in parliament over his plan when the body reconvenes in September which, if lost, would trigger a new election.

Canada's economy has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trudeau's government has spent billions on support and other measures to alleviate the worst of the pandemic lockdown. But Ottawa has so far not mapped out a sweeping economic strategy. "The taps are really going to be turned on," said a fiscally conservative Liberal who is concerned that spending could get out of hand. "That's the biggest risk...."

Freeland, a former journalist who as foreign minister was Canada's lead negotiator for a new North American trade deal, on Tuesday said she wanted a restart plan that was green, fair and inclusive. "She is a social interventionist activist, so she believes in the power of government and also believes in the redirection of funds to those who need it most," said one Liberal who has worked closely with Freeland. Canada's budget deficit this fiscal year is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), the largest since World War Two.

Trudeau said the government would not abandon fiscal sense even as it tries to balance economic inequities "because we know government needs to be responsible in building the future."

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

DDCA Apex council to discuss proposal to have a Kotla stand named after Chetan Chauhan

A proposal to dedicate a spectators stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA, bodys joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Wednesday. Chauhan, ...

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 62

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boys body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred in the Idukki...

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership PPP. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020