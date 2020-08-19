Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian electoral list dominated by Sisi supporters wins Senate election

A 100-member closed electoral list dominated by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won a third of the seats in a newly created Senate, the head of the National Election Authority said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:33 IST
Egyptian electoral list dominated by Sisi supporters wins Senate election
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ AlsisiOfficial)

A 100-member closed electoral list dominated by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won a third of the seats in a newly created Senate, the head of the National Election Authority said on Wednesday. Only about 8 million of the more than 62 million registered voters turned up on Aug. 11-12 to cast their ballots in the election for the second chamber of parliament, giving a voter turnout of 14.23%, Lasheen Ibrahim said in a televised press conference.

The Council of Senators, an advisory body without legislative powers established through a constitutional amendment approved last year, will include 200 elected members and 100 presidential appointees. As in Egypt's main parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, supporters of the president are expected to dominate the Senate.

One hundred Senate members will be elected as individual candidates and 100 more from a closed-list system, where people vote for parties rather than individuals. The only closed list that was submitted was led by the strongly pro-government Mostaqbal Watan Party, although it included six members of two parties from a coalition that opposed last year's constitutional changes.

The list got the support of more than 5% of voters across the country, the legal percentage needed to declare that it had won by acclamation, Ibrahim said. Ibrahim on Wednesday announced the names of 74 candidates who won individual seats and added that a runoff vote would take place on Sept. 8-9 to determine the winners of the remaining 26 individual seats.

Officials say the Senate will enhance political participation. But the build-up to the elections was low key, which commentators attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, a lack of awareness about the new chamber, and voter apathy.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

World Photography Day: Culture minister announces week-long heritage photo contest

In a bid to promote Indias cultural heritage, Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State Independent Charge of Ministry of Culture and Tourism has started a week-long Heritage Photography Contest. The contest started on the occasion on Worl...

CBI informs Kerala HC of inability to proceed in Periya twin murder case probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it cannot go ahead with the investigation in the Periya twin murder case because the High Court has not pronounced its verdict in the plea by the state...

Hurricane Genevieve to brush Mexico's Los Cabos

Packing sustained winds of 115 miles per hour 185 kmhour, with even higher gusts, Hurricane Genevieve was set to brush the southern tip of Mexicos Baja California peninsula on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said. In a cha...

Bus hijacked with passengers on board in Agra

A private bus with 34 passengers on board was allegedly hijacked by some people from a finance company in Uttar Pradeshs Agra, officials said on Wednesday. The bus was recovered from a dhaba in Etawah district on Wednesday afternoon, more t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020