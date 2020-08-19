Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Also ran: three women who paved the way for Kamala Harris

When Harris formally accepts the role of Democratic vice presidential hopeful in a keynote speech on Wednesday, the California senator - who is Black, Asian American and female - will set her sights on making all sorts of history. For if the Democrats clinch the presidency, 55-year-old Harris will become the first woman to sit a heartbeat away from the top job, a century after U.S. women won the right to vote.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:23 IST
FACTBOX-Also ran: three women who paved the way for Kamala Harris
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Americans have seen dozens of first ladies and more than 50 women in cabinet - but not one female boss in the White House.

Kamala Harris hopes to change all that. When Harris formally accepts the role of Democratic vice presidential hopeful in a keynote speech on Wednesday, the California senator - who is Black, Asian American and female - will set her sights on making all sorts of history.

For if the Democrats clinch the presidency, 55-year-old Harris will become the first woman to sit a heartbeat away from the top job, a century after U.S. women won the right to vote. Few women have come so close to such power.

Here are three who tried. GERALDINE FERRARO (1984)

Nominated in 1984 for the Democratic Party, Geraldine Ferraro was the first woman VP nominee for a major party. Running alongside presidential candidate Walter Mondale, the former Queens congresswoman and daughter of Italian immigrants was picked to appeal to women voters.

After losing to Ronald Reagan and her Republican counterpart George Bush, Ferraro remained politically active for decades and raised money for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2008. SARAH PALIN (2008)

A surprise pick, Sarah Palin is the first and only woman to be chosen as the Republican candidate for VP. She was chosen two years after becoming the first woman and youngest person to be elected as Alaska state governor. A life member of the National Rifle Association and an opponent of abortion, Palin ran alongside John McCain in 2008, who lost the election to Barack Obama.

Congratulating Harris on her nomination, Palin offered six pieces of advice, including "trust no one new" and "don't forget the women who came before you". HILLARY CLINTON (2008, 2016)

Running twice for president after serving as first lady and directing U.S. foreign affairs at the State Department, Hillary Clinton is the woman who has come closest to the Oval Office. Once widely expected to be the first female president of the United States, Clinton drew loud crowds of supporters shouting:

"I'm with her". Not enough were, though, and the top job that her husband had won against high odds in 1992 eluded her - twice.

A one-time secretary of state - top job in the U.S. cabinet - Clinton fought for equality, worker rights and healthcare. She was beaten to the Democratic nomination in 2008. Eight years on, she won that accolade but failed to win the presidency. "To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world," she said on Twitter after losing to Donald Trump, an ex-reality television star and business mogul, in 2016.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple's stock market value tops $2 trillion

Just two years after Apple became the first publicly listed U.S. company with a 1 trillion stock market value, the iPhone maker has now topped 2 trillion. The Cupertino, California-based companys shares briefly rose to as high as 468.65 on ...

Sumit Nagal advances to quarter-finals of Prague Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Wednesday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Prague Open. Nagal registered a 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Czechs Jiri Lehecka to advance in the competition.Before this, Nagal had defeated Britains Jay Clar...

Norway adds Britain, Greece, Austria and Ireland to quarantine list

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in those countries.Similar restrictions will also be imposed o...

Soccer-Show commitment or leave: Koeman vows to clean up Barca image

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman warned that any players who lack commitment or professionalism will be shown the door as he vowed to lead the team back to glory after last weeks 8-2 humiliation in the Champions League by Bayern Munich. Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020