Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million people

Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million peopleReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:57 IST
A total of 18.2 million people watched the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research.
Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party, a coast-to-coast roll call of delegates, appearances by former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and John Kerry, and a headline speech from Joe Biden's wife, Jill. Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president, more than three decades after his first unsuccessful run for the White House.
