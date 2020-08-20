Left Menu
FACTBOX-Biden running mate Kamala Harris, former president Obama headline Democratic convention night

Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose." FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 04:00 IST
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will get the Democratic Party's nod to run as Joe Biden's vice president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and former President Barack Obama will speak of his years when Biden was his vice president.

In advance of Wednesday night's event, the party and campaign issued selected prepared remarks: U.S. SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS:

"(I am) committed to the values she (my mother) taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares. A vision of our nation as a beloved community – where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs. Together. Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods." "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: "Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure."

SPEAKER OF THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI: “As Speaker, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular – disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON: "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election. If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are.”

(Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall; Editing by Howard Goller and Peter Cooney)

