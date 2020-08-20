Rahul pays tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his birth anniversary. He described his father as a compassionate and loving human being, and a man with tremendous vision, far ahead of his times.

"Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday," Gandhi tweeted. Amid the rainfall, Gandhi reached Veer Bhumi to pay respects to his father. Party leaders and Indian Youth Congress activists present there raised slogans hailing the former prime minister.

The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20 is observed as Sadbhavna Divas (harmony day) by the Congress..