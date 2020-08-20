Left Menu
Development News Edition

China denounces "slander" over ambassador on people's backs in Kiribati

China's ambassador, Tang Songgen, was taking part in a traditional welcome ceremony "at the cordial request of the local government and people, and out of respect for the culture and traditions of Kiribati", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing. Some people have tried to slander China over this incident, but their attempts to damage China's relationship with island nations will not succeed, Zhao said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:18 IST
China denounces "slander" over ambassador on people's backs in Kiribati

China denounced as slander on Thursday criticism of its ambassador to the Pacific nation of Kiribati over a picture of him walking on the backs of prostrate islanders that a top U.S. diplomat derided as unacceptable behaviour. China's ambassador, Tang Songgen, was taking part in a traditional welcome ceremony "at the cordial request of the local government and people, and out of respect for the culture and traditions of Kiribati", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing.

Some people have tried to slander China over this incident, but their attempts to damage China's relationship with island nations will not succeed, Zhao said. The grainy photograph that appeared on social media showed a man in a white shirt and grey trousers stepping on the backs of about 30 people lined up on the ground.

Tang said on social media he had made a trip to Kiribati's outer islands this month, after taking up his post when China resumed diplomatic relations late last year. The photograph stirred controversy in the Pacific where China has been trying to expand its influence to the consternation of the United States and its old ally, Australia.

Kiribati's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. defence attaché in neighbouring Fiji took the opportunity to questioned Tang's behaviour.

"I simply cannot imagine any scenario in which walking on the backs of children is acceptable behaviour by an ambassador of any country (or any adult for that matter!)," the diplomat, Commander Constantine Panayiotou, said on Twitter. "Yet here we are thanks to China's ambassador to Kiribati."

In Taiwan, which lost Kiribati as a diplomatic ally to China last year, the foreign ministry said they were as shocked as everyone else at the picture. "This is not the Kiribati we know, and we didn't know Kiribati had this kind of welcoming ceremony. Taiwan would not treat our allies and their people like this," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

China's nationalistic Global Times said the "misrepresentation" of the picture was aimed at damaging China's image. Katerina Teaiwa, associate professor at Australian National University, said the picture reflected a traditional welcoming ceremony.

"Everyone should be less hysterical about this & more respectful towards the diversity of Pacific ways, islanders should have cultural self-determination," Teaiwa said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...

DMK veteran, former Minister Rahman Khan dead

Veteran DMK orator and former Minister A Rahman Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, died here on Thursday. He was 77 and died of heart attack, his family said.He was treated at a hospital for a week recently. He was discharged after...

India, Israel sign cultural agreement to further strengthen people-to-people ties

India and Israel on Thursday signed a cultural agreement that outlines a three-year programme of cooperation to further strengthen their strategic bilateral relations by promoting greater people-to-people exchanges. The agreement was signed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020