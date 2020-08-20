Left Menu
Strict action to be taken against MLA Mahesh Negi if found guilty: Uttarakhand BJP chief

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bansidhar Bhagat on Thursday said that if party MLA Mahesh Negi, accused of sexual harassment, was found guilty in the police investigation then immediate action would be taken against him.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:01 IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bansidhar Bhagat on Thursday said that if party MLA Mahesh Negi, accused of sexual harassment, was found guilty in the police investigation then immediate action would be taken against him. "We have demanded a fair inquiry into the matter. The wife of MLA complained earlier that her husband was being blackmailed for a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The MLA is also alleging that he's being framed by his competitors. We have asked the MLA to give his statement to the Police. We have also demanded a fair investigation from the Police. If the MLA is found guilty in investigation, then strict action will be taken against him immediately," said Bhagwat.

On the matter of the woman who filed the complaint alleging a threat to her life from the MLA, Bhagat negated the allegation and said the police can provide her protection if there is any need for it. While the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dehradun, Arun Mohan Joshi told ANI that the thana in-charge has been communicated to examine the security and take necessary action. Joshi added that an FIR has already been registered in the matter and the investigation is proceeding with taking all the facts and allegations into consideration.

"Finally, after considering all the aspects, action will be taken accordingly," he added. MLA Negi was on Wednesday questioned by the police at the Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun in connection with a complaint alleging sexual harassment filed against him by a woman.

According to the police, the woman has been made a part of the investigation. The woman had alleged that the BJP MLA had sexually exploited her for two years and demanded that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA.

"The woman has been made a part of the investigation. BJP MLA Mahesh Negi was today called as party of the preliminary investigation into the complaint," Station house officer Dilbar Singh Negi had told reporters here. The police said that they have also gathered information from the restaurants where the complainant reportedly met the wife of the MLA before a complaint was filed in the matter.

Notably, Uttarakhand women's commission chief Vijaya Barthwal had asked the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Almora on Tuesday to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that Mahesh Negi had sexually harassed her. Uttarakhand BJP spokesman Vinay Goyal had earlier said that this is a serious matter that needs to be investigated and added that the party will take a further decision on the MLA after an investigation by the police and other agencies.

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier this week said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman. The woman, who levelled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it doesn't match that of her husband.

