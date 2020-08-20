Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Trump adviser Bannon charged with fraud by federal prosecutors

Bannon, a prominent figure on the American political right, served as a campaign and White House adviser to Trump, who made the construction of a border wall a key campaign promise in 2016. Kolfage is due to appear in federal court later on Thursday in Florida, while Bannon is set to appear in federal court in Manhattan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:36 IST
Former Trump adviser Bannon charged with fraud by federal prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a fundraising campaign to support the building of Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced that Bannon was charged in an unsealed indictment along with several others including Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $25 million crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall."

The donors thought the money would go toward helping to build a border wall, prosecutors said. But Kolfage, whom they described as the public face and founder of the operation, received thousands of dollars that he used to fund a lavish lifestyle. Bannon, a prominent figure on the American political right, served as a campaign and White House adviser to Trump, who made the construction of a border wall a key campaign promise in 2016.

Kolfage is due to appear in federal court later on Thursday in Florida, while Bannon is set to appear in federal court in Manhattan. The other two defendants are due to appear in courts in the Middle District of Florida and Colorado. A spokeswoman for Bannon could not be immediately reached for comment.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Science Says: People stoking brew that makes California burn

If you want to build a fire, you need three things Ignition, fuel and oxygen. But wildfire in California is a much more complex people-stoked witchs brew. The state burns regularly because of fierce autumn winds, invasive grasses that act a...

Facebook row: BJP MP Dubey seeks Tharoor's removal as par IT panel head; Rathore accuses Cong MP of 'undermining' committee's work

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded removal of Shashi Tharoor as the parliamentary committee on Information Technology chief while his party colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore accused the Congress leader of undermining the panels ...

Consumer sentiments improving for diamonds; to reach pre-COVID level by 2021-22: Forevermark

Forevermark, diamond brand of De Beers Group, expects the consumer demand for diamonds to come back to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2021-2022, as the consumer sentiment is now improving globally, including in India. The first half of the year was...

U.S. baseball commentator suspended for anti-gay slur on air

Editors note Para 2 contains a homophobic slur that may be offensive to readers By Amber MilneLONDON, Aug 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A veteran U.S. baseball commentator has been suspended from his job as the voice of the Cincinnati Red...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020