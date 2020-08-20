Left Menu
Development News Edition

German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialized in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper. Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and currently lies in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. "If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:16 IST
German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialized in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.

Navalny was taken ill earlier on Thursday with suspected poisoning and currently lies in a coma in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. In 2018, Slovenian-born Bizilj brought anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov to Berlin for treatment after he was poisoned in Moscow.

"An ambulance plane with specialists for coma patients will leave this evening," Bizilj told Bild. "If Navalny is in a state to be transported tomorrow morning, the plane will immediately fly to Berlin. His wife will accompany him."

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...

France sees post-lockdown daily record of 4,711 new COVID infections

France reported 4,711 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Thursday, a post-lockdown record and a level last seen during the height of the epidemic in France, but the number of people in hospital with the disease fell. Durin...

Nigeria to bar flights from countries that block Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will blocks flights from countries that do not allow Nigerian flights to land due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If yo...

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet of water, a new study said. After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020