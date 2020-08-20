Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president says money stolen by corrupt officials must be returned

The president's demand came after a photocopy of a 63-page declaration by Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive of national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), began circulating in Mexican media on Wednesday. In the document, which was seen by Reuters, Lozoya accused ex-presidents Felipe Calderon and Carlos Salinas of corruption, along with former president Enrique Pena Nieto, his ex-finance minister, Luis Videgaray, and more than a dozen others.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:30 IST
Mexican president says money stolen by corrupt officials must be returned
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday money stolen by corrupt officials should be returned, a day after it emerged that a key witness in his battle against corruption had accused former presidents, ministers and lawmakers of graft. The president's demand came after a photocopy of a 63-page declaration by Emilio Lozoya, a former chief executive of national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), began circulating in Mexican media on Wednesday.

In the document, which was seen by Reuters, Lozoya accused ex-presidents Felipe Calderon and Carlos Salinas of corruption, along with former president Enrique Pena Nieto, his ex-finance minister, Luis Videgaray, and more than a dozen others. "They have to return the money," Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning press conference, without specifiying to whom he was referring.

Lozoya was extradited from Spain last month to face trial for taking bribes and money laundering, which he denies. Lopez Obrador described the leaked testimony as "very serious" while maintaining that its accusations need to be properly investigated by the Attorney General's office.

Lozoya's case has become the centerpiece of Lopez Obrador's drive to expose corruption that he says was rampant in past governments before he took office in late 2018. Former president Calderon called the accusations against him "ridiculous" on Twitter. Neither Pena Nieto nor Videgaray has commented publicly since Lozoya's allegations surfaced, but previously they have denied any wrongdoing.

Salinas could not be immediately reached for comment.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...

France sees post-lockdown daily record of 4,711 new COVID infections

France reported 4,711 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Thursday, a post-lockdown record and a level last seen during the height of the epidemic in France, but the number of people in hospital with the disease fell. Durin...

Nigeria to bar flights from countries that block Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will blocks flights from countries that do not allow Nigerian flights to land due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If yo...

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet of water, a new study said. After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020