Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. will again seek death penalty for Boston bomber Tsarnaev, Barr says in AP interview

The U.S. Justice Department will again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, taking the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday. “We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr said, according to the AP. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.” Trump must give his tax returns to NY prosecutor, judge rules

Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan rejected Trump's claims that the grand jury subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to the president's accounting firm Mazars USA was "wildly overbroad" and issued in bad faith. After decades in politics, Joe Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination

In the biggest speech of his nearly 50 years in public life, Joe Biden will spell out his vision for the presidency on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election. Biden's speech on the fourth and last night of the Democratic National Convention will be a crowning moment in a long political career for the former U.S. senator and vice president, who fared poorly in two previous runs for the White House in 1988 and 2008. Facing Trump criticism, Goodyear says employees can wear clothes supporting police

Goodyear Tire Chief Executive Rich Kramer said on Thursday the company had clarified its policy to make clear employees can wear apparel expressing support for law enforcement after it faced a boycott call from U.S. President Donald Trump. The Republican president, who is seeking a second term in office, told reporters on Wednesday he would swap out the Goodyear tires on his presidential limousine if there were an alternative. Steve Bannon, key to Trump's rise, charged with defrauding border-wall supporters

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, was arrested on a yacht on Thursday and pleaded not guilty after he was charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. As a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign who later served as White House chief strategist, Bannon helped articulate the "America First" right-wing populism and fierce opposition to immigration that have been hallmarks of Trump's 3-1/2 years in office. Trump fired Bannon from his White House post in August 2017. Trump slams Biden in his birthplace ahead of Democratic nomination speech

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Democratic rival Joe Biden's decades of government service during a visit to the swing state of Pennsylvania and Biden's birthplace just hours before the former vice president was to accept his party's presidential nomination. Trump's speech, which sought to highlight a "half century of Joe Biden failing America," also aimed to shore up the Republican president's support in the state, which may prove key to winning re-election in November. House Speaker Pelosi says she opposes smaller coronavirus relief bill

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that now was not the time for the chamber to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, after more than 100 House Democrats urged their leadership to pass enhanced unemployment benefits. "I don't think strategically it's where we should go right now because the Republicans would like to pass something like that and say forget about" other Democratic priorities, Pelosi said in an interview on PBS's "NewsHour" program. Fast-moving California wildfires threaten tens of thousands

Dozens of lightning-sparked California wildfires grew rapidly on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate homes in the San Francisco Bay Area. California has been hit by its worst lightning storms in nearly two decades. Around 11,000 strikes ignited over 370 fires this week, fouling air quality for hundreds of miles (km) and stretching firefighting resources to the limit, authorities said. Working from home raises questions about U.S. inequality: Fed panel

In a shift that some experts believe exacerbates already deep inequalities in the U.S. economy, more Americans than ever are working from home, and many are likely to continue to do so even after the health threat from COVID-19 has abated. With cases of the virus still on the rise, about 40% of the U.S. labor force is working from home. They are five times as likely to have a university degree as those who are not, Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom said at an event convened on Thursday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank to discuss the future of work. NYC mayor doubles down on September school reopening after teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the city's teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mayor and schools chancellor Richard Carranza released a "Back to School pledge" outlining the features of their reopening plan, including that all schools will have a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment at all times and schools will close if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the city is 3% or more on a 7-day average.