FACTBOX-Tributes to Biden, Harris on last day of U.S. Democratic convention

Just think of what we’ve heard these past four days.” “That’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 07:01 IST
Joe Biden will outline his plans to bring relief and solace to a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday when he accepts the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

Quotes from the last day of the four-day convention, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, are below. The party and campaign also issued selected prepared remarks in advance: FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL ANDREW YANG:

“You might know me as the guy who ran for president talking about math and the future. Unfortunately for all of us, that future is now.” “I have gotten to know both Joe and Kamala on the trail over the past year — the way you really get to know a person when the cameras are off, the crowds are gone, and it’s just you and them. They're real people. They understand the problems we face. They are parents and patriots who want the best for our country. And if we give them the chance, they will fight for us and our families every single day.”

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, ACTRESS AND STAR OF "VEEP": "Joe Biden not only knows how to read, but also, he reads everything."

"Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there." ATLANTA MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS:

“People often think they can't make a difference like our civil rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered —those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes. They, too, changed America and so can we.” “We have cried out for justice, we have gathered in our streets to demand change, and now, we must pass on the gift (the late civil rights activist and congressman) John Lewis sacrificed to give us, we must register and we must vote.”

U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN OF WISCONSIN (in prepared remarks): "We all have stories like this. Stories about a time when the system was rigged against us. When we were counted out, left out, pushed out. Just think of what we’ve heard these past four days.”

“That’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House. A nation that plans. A nation that builds. A nation that builds back.” FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND FORMER SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG (in prepared remarks):

“Just over 10 years ago, I joined a military where firing me because of who I am wasn’t just possible — it was policy. Now in 2020, it is unlawful in America to fire anyone because of who they are or who they love. The very ring on my finger reflects how this country can change.” “Every American must now decide. Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion? Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black lives matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?”

(Editing by Howard Goller, Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)

