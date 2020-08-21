Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress should not politicise Bengaluru violence: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday slammed Congress for allegedly politicising the Bengaluru violence issue and said the "truth will come out."

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:06 IST
Congress should not politicise Bengaluru violence: CM BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks to media in Bengaluru [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday slammed Congress for allegedly politicising the Bengaluru violence issue and said the "truth will come out." "The investigation is underway in the Bengaluru violence issue, the truth will come out. Congress should not fix blame before that and should not politicise the matter," the Karnataka CM said while speaking to media.

On August 16, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Bengaluru violence and said his party is doing its part by constituting a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence. "The investigation is underway. BJP is politicising the incident. They are trying to wash up their internal issues. Whatever Naveen has posted, he himself has said that a BJP supporter has created this entire scene. They want to protect that and that is why they created the issue," said Shivakumar.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. Moreover, a total of 35 accused were arrested on August 16 in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020, said JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka's Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, three injured in Afghanistan's Kapisa after mortar mine strikes house

At least one person was killed while three others were injured as a mortar mine fired by terrorists struck a house in the eastern Kapisa province on Friday, Xinhua reported citing police spokesman in the restive province, Shaeq Shurash.As p...

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called Ife depicting their love story.The topic is controversial in Nigeria, where same-sex relat...

South African banks provide clients with voluntary relief on R537 billion loans

With many businesses detrimentally affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, South African banks during this bleak period have provided their clients with voluntary relief on loans with a book value of R537 billion.This was confirmed by the board ...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her 'Yoga' filter on Instagram

Actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday launched her very own Instagram yoga filter, which directs the user to perform a yoga asana in a fun way every time they use it. Shilpa who has always been an advocate of staying fit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020