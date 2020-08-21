Germany affirms offer for Navalny to be treated in Berlin

Left Menu
Germany stands by its offer for stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be treated in a Berlin hospital but is not in a position to assess whether he is fit for transport, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

"We have made available that he can be treated in Berlin. That offer stands. But it is difficult for us to assess whether he can be transported from a medical standpoint," he said.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin and his lieutenants, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

