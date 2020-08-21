Left Menu
Mexican president asks prosecutor to investigate new cash video, but defends brother

The two videos published online by Mexican news outlet Latinus show David Leon, who was an adviser to Lopez Obrador before heading Mexico's Civil Protection agency, giving cash to the president's brother. Leon was slated to begin a senior new job in government focused on purchasing medicine supplies but said on Twitter he would not take up the role until the situation arising from the videos is "clarified".

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:17 IST
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the Mexican prosecutor's office should investigate videos of his brother receiving cash, but added the money was legitimately raised and used for 2015 regional elections.

Lopez Obrador said the money given to Pio Lopez Obrador was "contributed" by supporters to fund elections and there was no corruption. "The aim (of this video) is to damage the image of the government but they will not achieve it," the president said in his daily morning press conference.

The videos were published at a time when Mexico is convulsed by a corruption trial of former head of Mexico's state-oil company, Pemex, who has implicated former presidents and senior political figures in corruption. The two videos published online by Mexican news outlet Latinus show David Leon, who was an adviser to Lopez Obrador before heading Mexico's Civil Protection agency, giving cash to the president's brother.

Leon was slated to begin a senior new job in government focused on purchasing medicine supplies but said on Twitter he would not take up the role until the situation arising from the videos is "clarified". Lopez Obrador, who won power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform, said the money was used for the 2015 elections in Chiapas state, where his MORENA party was almost entirely unsuccessful and won only 1 small municipal seat.

When asked if the money was registered as campaign money with authorities, the president said: "I don't know". Lopez Obrador said it was normal for parties to raise money from ordinary people, comparing it to Mexico's revolutionary times when citizens would contribute money for purchase of weapons.

