Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence previews Republican counterattack after Democrats savage Trump at convention

After hearing Democrats brand President Donald Trump a threat to U.S. democracy, Republicans will paint his challenger Joe Biden as beholden to the radical left at a convention of their own next week, Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday. This week's Democratic National Convention, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, for four days showcased scathing criticism of Trump's character and the more than 170,000 people who have died from the outbreak under his watch.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:00 IST
Pence previews Republican counterattack after Democrats savage Trump at convention
United States Vice President Mike Pence Image Credit: ANI

After hearing Democrats brand President Donald Trump a threat to U.S. democracy, Republicans will paint his challenger Joe Biden as beholden to the radical left at a convention of their own next week, Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

This week's Democratic National Convention, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, for four days showcased scathing criticism of Trump's character and the more than 170,000 people who have died from the outbreak under his watch. Pence deflected the criticism over the coronavirus response.

"We lost 22 million jobs in the course of this coronavirus pandemic. But because of the solid foundation that President Trump poured of less taxes, less regulation, more American energy, more free and fair trade, we've seen 9 million Americans already go back to work," Pence told CBS "This Morning." With a Nov. 3 election 74 days away and Trump trailing Biden in several opinion polls, Pence launched a counterattack during television interviews ahead of next week's Republican National Convention to renominate Trump.

Biden's vice presidential pick of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris confirmed that the Democratic Party had been taken over by "the radical left," Pence told Fox Business Network, describing her as a "California liberal." In a speech accepting his party's nomination on Thursday night, Biden said: "The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division."

"Here and now, I give you my word: if you entrust me with the presidency, I'll draw on the best of us, not the worst," Biden said. Democrats sought to present a diverse, united front with the integrity and faith they said Trump lacks.

'ON THE BALLOT' Pence, who will be seeking re-election with Trump, told the Fox Business Network that the Democrats painted a grim picture of America. He said most of the convention was "an ad hominem attack" on the president of the United States.

Pence outlined what he said would be the thrust of their four-day convention starting on Monday, appropriating a line from Biden's speech that character, decency, science and democracy "are all on the ballot." "The economy is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot, and the American people know it," Pence countered.

Republicans will contrast that with Democrats' agenda of higher taxes, government-funded healthcare, immigration reform and cuts in law enforcement at a time of what Pence told Fox Business Network was "violence in the streets of our major cities." He shrugged off the array of high-profile Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who have crossed party lines to support Biden, 77, over Trump, 74.

Those Republicans turned on Trump because he came to Washington promising to shake up the establishment, Pence said. Biden's long tenure in politics, as a U.S. senator and two terms as President Barack Obama's vice president, will count against him, Pence said.

"Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years and the speech he gave last night was just more of the same talk that we've heard from him and other liberal Democrat politicians for the decades," he said. Trump echoed the critique in a campaign video on Twitter, saying: "After 47 years of failure, we've had more than enough."

The Republican vice president will debate his Democratic challenger on Oct. 7. "I'm looking forward to that debate more than I can tell you," Pence said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, ...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up ...

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020