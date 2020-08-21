AAP will not get a single seat in Uttarakhand: BJP

A day after the AAP announced that it will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, the ruling BJP on Friday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will not be able to win a single seat in the 70-member House. The BJP exuded confidence that it will return to power with a massive majority in 2022.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Uttarakhand in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya had on Thursday announced that the party will contest the next state assembly polls. Citing a third party survey, he had said 62 per cent people in Uttarakhand want the AAP to contest the elections.

According to reports, the party is likely to field candidates on all 70 seats. "The AAP will get nothing in Uttarakhand as had happened in Punjab, Goa, Haryana and other states. The BJP will return to power in Uttarakhand with a massive majority in 2022," Jaju told reporters here.

On the AAP's claim that 62 per cent people in the state want it to contest the polls, he said every party has the right to expand itself or contest elections in a democracy but making tall and unrealistic claims has been the habit of AAP leaders. They made tall claims about Punjab, Goa, Haryana and Maharashtra too but everyone knows what happened to the party in these states, he added.

Jaju said the contest in 2022 will once again be between the BJP and the Congress and ruled out the emergence of a third force in Uttarakhand. He said the BJP will return to power on the basis of the performance of its governments both in the state and at the Centre.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said his party will try to solve the problems faced by the people of Uttarakhand. "This time the people of Uttarakhand will fight for their rights and new expectations in collaboration with the Aam Aadmi Party," he had said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be held in February 2022.