Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge rebuffs Trump again on tax records; appeals underway

“The president raises serious arguments,” Trump attorney William Consovoy wrote in an appeals court filing Friday, adding that it's “implausible” that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr "needs these records so badly that there's no time for appellate review". Vance's office, which has agreed to hold off enforcing the subpoena for a week, declined to comment Friday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:11 IST
Judge rebuffs Trump again on tax records; appeals underway
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

A federal judge turned down President Donald Trump's newest move on Friday to keep New York City prosecutors from getting his tax records, but Trump's lawyers have already asked higher courts to step in. The developments came a day after US District Judge Victor Marrero ruled — as he had before in a case that has been to the US Supreme Court and back — that Manhattan's top prosecutor could subpoena the records for a criminal investigation. Trump's lawyers immediately appealed Thursday's ruling.

They also asked Marrero to delay enforcement of the subpoena while the appeal plays out. Marrero said no to that Friday. "The president has not demonstrated that he will suffer irreparable harm" if the records are turned over for a grand jury probe that would keep them secret, he wrote.

However, Trump's lawyers noted in a court filing Thursday that they were making the same request of an appeals court and the Supreme Court. "The president raises serious arguments," Trump attorney William Consovoy wrote in an appeals court filing Friday, adding that it's "implausible" that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr "needs these records so badly that there's no time for appellate review".

Vance's office, which has agreed to hold off enforcing the subpoena for a week, declined to comment Friday. Messages seeking comment were sent Friday to Trump's lawyers.

Marrero has refused multiple times to block the subpoena. The US Supreme Court last month upheld one of his rulings, finding that the presidency in itself doesn't shield Trump from Vance's investigation. But the high court returned the case to Marrero's courtroom to allow Trump's lawyers to raise other concerns about the subpoena. They did, arguing that it was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment.

Vance's attorneys countered that they were entitled to extensive records to aid a "complex financial investigation," citing public reports of "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organisation." Those arguments led to this week's flurry of rulings and appeals. Trump blasted the long-running quest for his financial records Thursday as a "continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country." Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

The president has said he expects the case to end up back before the Supreme Court. Even if the tax records ultimately are subpoenaed, they would not automatically be made public, as they are being sought as part of a confidential grand jury investigation.

Congress is also pursuing Trump's financial records, though the Supreme Court last month kept a hold on the banking and other documents that Congress has been seeking and returned the case to a lower court. Trump is the only modern president who has refused to release his tax returns. Before he was elected, he had promised to do so.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...

U.S. Postal Service launches election mail website ahead of elections

The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it has launched a new election mail website, as a part of its efforts to ensure voters have correct information about voting by mail for the November presidential election. The Postal Service said it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020