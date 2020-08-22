Left Menu
Money was stolen from Indian exchequer: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Rafale deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the central government alleging corruption and malfeasance in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from French aircraft manufacturing company Dassault Aviation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:15 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the central government alleging corruption and malfeasance in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from French aircraft manufacturing company Dassault Aviation. Citing a report, the Congress leader said the money was stolen from the Indian exchequer. The Gandhi scion also quoted Mahatma Gandhi in his tweet.

"Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. 'Truth is one, paths are many,' Mahatma Gandhi," he tweeted. Notably, India had signed a Rs 59,000-crore deal on September 23, 2016, for 36 Rafale jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation.

A couple of weeks back, the five Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the IAF. The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

