Visva Bharati vandalism incident: BJP MP meets Bengal governor, demands CBI probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted a letter demanding a CBI probe in the Visva Bharati vandalism incident. "The police were just 100 metres away when the gate was broken with a JCB. So, we want CBI to investigate the Visva Bharati vandalism incident," he said while speaking to the media after meeting the governor.

Recently, the locals at the campus of the university had created a ruckus over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground, which belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures. On Wednesday, Dhankhar said that he had urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide security to the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University.

"VC Visva Bharati has intimated my personal bodyguard, given by state government has suddenly been withdrawn. On 17/08, four bodyguards, stationed in VC office, were withdrawn. I find it inappropriate. Urged @MamataOfficial to take appropriate steps and provide security," Dhankhar tweeted. (ANI)