Two-day virtual meeting of BJP state working committee started in Bihar today: Hussain

With assembly polls due in Bihar in November this year, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has said that a two-day virtual meeting of the party's state working committee started on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:39 IST
BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

With assembly polls due in Bihar in November this year, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has said that a two-day virtual meeting of the party's state working committee started on Saturday. "In Bihar, today a two-day virtual meeting of the state working committee has started. BJP is always ready from the beginning," Hussain told ANI.

"We are fighting COVID also and in this meeting, some leaders will be in Patna while the BJP president and other BJP leaders will attend the meeting via video conference," he said. On the arrest of an Islamic State operative by the Delhi Police, the BJP spokesperson said, "Delhi police have got big success and I congratulate them for this. The ISIS terrorist who planned a big incident was arrested on the basis of information. So a big incident and conspiracy were averted and I congratulate police and intelligence agencies for that."

An Islamic State terrorist was arrested from Ridge Road area in central Delhi after a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said on Saturday. Two "pressure cooker" improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from him. The terrorist was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday night.

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Hussain said, "CBI is conducting the investigation and the whole country trusts them. Those who are involved in the conspiracy in this case will not be spared. All of them will go behind the bars. The whole country is waiting for the CBI probe to be completed." On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. (ANI)

