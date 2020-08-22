Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:51 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning. "To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.
Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion. "Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Harris said, retweeting Biden's tweet. On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomination as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.
Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice-presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.
