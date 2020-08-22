Left Menu
Development News Edition

The bully pulpit: Trump pushes Washington, but virus resists

And Trump's presidency would be forever changed. Trump, whose improbable election ripped up the rules of American politics, had spent three-plus years defying history and orthodoxy in a chaotic spectacle that dominated the national discourse and fervently engaged both sides of a bitterly divided country.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:09 IST
The bully pulpit: Trump pushes Washington, but virus resists
“The virus will not have a chance against us,” Trump told Americans that night. Image Credit: ANI

His face framed by the golden Oval Office curtains behind him, President Donald Trump stared straight into the camera aimed at the Resolute Desk. It was the night of March 11, 2020. And Trump's presidency would be forever changed.

Trump, whose improbable election ripped up the rules of American politics, had spent three-plus years defying history and orthodoxy in a chaotic spectacle that dominated the national discourse and fervently engaged both sides of a bitterly divided country. And now, essentially for the first time, he was confronted by a crisis that was not of his own making. It was the kind of test presidents inevitably must face, and Trump responded with trademark certitude.

"The virus will not have a chance against us," Trump told Americans that night. Five months later, the coronavirus has killed more than 175,000 Americans and left tens of millions unemployed. And now, as Trump prepares to again accept the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday in a ceremony at the White House, he must convince an electorate that has largely disapproved of his handling of the pandemic that he is not to blame, deserves another term and that all the chaos has been worth it.

"The future of our country and indeed our civilisation is at stake on November 3," Trump said Friday. Trump has spent his presidency bending Washington to his will. He has transformed a public health crisis into a political litmus test. He has presided over a booming, if stratified, economy, and claimed he created it. He has again forced the race to the centre of the American conversation, using federal police to enforce his view. He has alienated historical allies and changed how much of the world views the United States.

At seminal moments — in set speeches, impromptu riffs and long-sought policy reversals, examined in this story — he has redefined, at least temporarily, the presidency. But he has not shaken the virus.

A virus born in China had swept through Europe and reached America's shores. Global markets were tumbling, hospitals filling, cities locking down. On the day the coronavirus has officially declared a pandemic, beloved actor Tom Hanks announced he had tested positive. The NBA suspended its season. And for only the second time as president, Trump addressed the nation in a formal Oval Office speech. His spoke slowly, his voice halting, and he seemed unsure of what to do with his hands.

The US, he told Americans, would "expeditiously defeat this virus." But by any measure, Trump's address didn't go over well: The White House had to correct significant errors — one on travel from Europe, another on international cargo — within minutes of the speech's conclusion. And ever since, the virus has proven impervious to bullying tweets or the ability to dictate cable news chyrons. It has upended American politics, stripping Trump of both his most potent reelection argument, a strong economy, and the venues from which to extol it, his raucous campaign rallies.

"Historically, demagogic power wanes when seismic events overwhelm the existing moment," said presidential historian Jon Meacham. "Pearl Harbor crushed America First; Bloody Sunday helped break the grip of Jim Crow. The pandemic may be the seismic shift, the mind-concentrating challenge, that ends Trump's appeal beyond his hard-core base." Until now, one of Trump's greatest skills as a politician has been to assert his own political reality, careening from headline to headline, while seemingly able to dodge scandals that would likely have ended any other political career. His 2016 campaign was chaos and it worked, in part due to the unpopularity of Hillary Clinton, as well as outside help both foreign (Moscow) and domestic (James Comey). The Russia investigation shadowed him throughout his first two years in office. His response: an unrelenting assault from the Oval Office on the investigators and intelligence agencies.

In the end, special counsel Robert Mueller did not find that Trump conspired with Moscow to interfere with the election, but he also did not exonerate the president on possible charges of obstruction of justice. Trump claimed total victory. Several key aides ended up with guilty pleas, yet the president emerged relatively unscathed — only soon to enter another maelstrom over foreign help, this time his request to Ukraine to investigate his eventual Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Somehow, Trump's block-the-sun response made the third impeachment of a sitting president feel like both a foregone conclusion and an afterthought.

He had, again, survived. But the day after his acquittal also brought an ominous milestone: the nation's first COVID-19 death.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomsbury says it won't publish book on Delhi riots after social media backlash

Bloomsbury India on Saturday said that it will not publish an upcoming book on the February Delhi riots after there was outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch, which it said was being organised without its knowledge. The authors - ad...

Toys mould a child's mind, should be aligned with Indian values: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys on Saturday. India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produc...

Tripura plans to hold assembly session in open due to pandemic

The Tripura government is considering to hold monsoon session of the Assembly under open sky in a park in the third week of September in view of coronavirus pandemic, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Satur...

Staffords pledge $1.5M to Georgia diversity, other programs

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have pledged 1.5 million to their alma mater, Georgia, that in part will help to fund a new social justice program. The university announced the donation Friday in a news relea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020