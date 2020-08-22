Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morales' office denounces sex complaint as 'dirty war' by interim govt

Bolivia's justice ministry this week filed a complaint against Morales, 60, for statutory rape and human trafficking in connection to his alleged relationship with a 16-year-old girl. "Former President Evo Morales will not comment on the de facto government's dirty war created for electoral purposes," a press representative said in a statement late on Friday.

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:59 IST
Morales' office denounces sex complaint as 'dirty war' by interim govt

The press office of former Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced a criminal complaint of sex abuse as part of a "dirty war" by the interim government against the ousted leader less than two months before the country's general elections. Bolivia's justice ministry this week filed a complaint against Morales, 60, for statutory rape and human trafficking in connection to his alleged relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

"Former President Evo Morales will not comment on the de facto government's dirty war created for electoral purposes," a press representative said in a statement late on Friday. Bolivia's interim government, run by conservative caretaker President Jeanine Anez, was installed after Morales, a long-serving socialist, resigned in the wake of a disputed election last year.

Morales is barred from running for office but the candidate from his MAS political party and Anez are two of the main contenders in the Oct. 18 presidential election. Bolivia's deputy minister of transparency Guido Melgar said the government had reviewed photographs, audio files and messages that the woman, now 19, sent to the former president by cell phone when she was underage.

"This suggests that there was a relationship of infatuation between the two people," Melgar said. "According to the information, this lady went everywhere with Morales when he was president." The woman, however, accused the police of forcing her to say she had a relationship with Morales, in a letter sent to Bolivia's Ombudsman's office.

"I have been a victim of police harassment," she said in the letter. "They told me that if I did not say everything they imposed on me, they would prosecute me for sedition and terrorism. They forced me to testify under pressure, without a lawyer."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

BJD govt has become a property dealer : Sambit Patra

Accusing the BJD government in Odisha of having become a property dealer, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday alleged that the Puri district administration has started selling the land of a century-old dharamashala in an ...

Chetan Chauhan died not due to COVID, but because of poor treatment at Lucknow hospital: SP leader

A Samajwadi Party SP leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here. Cha...

Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks listed point guard Luka Doncic as questionable for Sundays playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a sprained left ankle. The 21-year-old star sustained the injury Friday night in a 130-122 Game 3 loss to t...

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020