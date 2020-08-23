Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will accept Trump win, but will also shout against his initiatives: US Speaker Pelosi

"If President Trump wins re-election in November, do you think Democrats will accept it as legitimate?” Pelosi was asked during her appearance on the Sunday talk show. In response, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives said: "But that does not mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the postal service, so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, not having to choose between their health and their vote.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:54 IST
Will accept Trump win, but will also shout against his initiatives: US Speaker Pelosi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

If incumbent Donald Trump is re-elected US President after the November 3 elections, the Democrats will accept the result but will also shout out against his initiatives when necessary, according to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. Democrats Joe Biden, 77, and Kamala Harris, 55, will challenge Republican incumbents President Trump (74) and Vice President Mike Pence (61) in the presidential polls. "If President Trump wins re-election in November, do you think Democrats will accept it as legitimate?" Pelosi was asked during her appearance on the Sunday talk show.

In response, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives said: "But that does not mean that we will not shout out against his initiatives, whether it's to tie up the postal service, so that we will not have the opportunity for people to vote by mail, not having to choose between their health and their vote. It does not mean that we ignore the Russian interference in our election. And they (Republicans) try to cloak it by saying, well, we look at many countries." Pelosi, one of Trump's fiercest critics, said Russians are interfering in the US elections 24/7. "The president welcomes it (interference). So, again, it isn't a question of accepting the result. The question is to make sure the public knows that they must vote, they must have a plan to vote, they must vote early, because their playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country," she said.

"And it's so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer (Trump). They're going to have -- as I have said over and over -- major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come, because they're complicit in his undermining the integrity of our election," Pelosi said. "But you know what? Ignore it. It's really important, because he's doing this so that people won't vote. He's saying, it's no use voting because it won't count as cast, you might as well not vote," she said. "The best thing all the time is to ignore what he has to say, because it has no association with fact, validity, or truth," she added.

In response to another question, Pelosi compared Trump to 1st Century emperor Nero, under whose rule Rome was destroyed in the great fire of 64 AD. "This is like ancient Rome. Trump fiddles while Rome burns, while America burns, and Trump gives bread and circuses, without the bread," she said.

"We will see the circus this week with his convention," Pelosi said, referring to the Republican National Convention scheduled next week, during which Trump will be formally nominated as the Republican Party's presidential candidate.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Washington releases WR Latimer

The Washington Football Team cut wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday without him ever playing a down for the team. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioners Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fire...

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the presidents residence, before dispersing peacefully. T...

Had turned down MP Dy CM's post offered by Cong, says Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 23 PTIBJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that although the Congresss top leadership had offered to make him the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls, when he was still in that party, he...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said on Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran even as Tehran acknowledged a recent explosion at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020