Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Cong leaders hail leadership of Sonia Gandhi

"The efforts of Rahul Gandhi of exposing the shortcomings of the BJP government needs to be strengthened in the interest of the country," Kamat stated. The senior Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi had always extended him support when he was chief minister of Goa.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:48 IST
Goa: Cong leaders hail leadership of Sonia Gandhi

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, senior party leaders from Goa on Sunday hailed leadership of Sonia Gandhi during the COVID-19 crisis and demanded she and former party president Rahul Gandhi be supported for their work. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat have issued separate statements in support of the Gandhis.

Chodankar said the demand for restructuring the party is "absurd" at a time when Gandhis are fighting to help the people facing the wrath of coronavirus on one side and "trying to save democracy of our great nation". "@INCIndia is the First Family of India and the movement that provides strength and sanity to the Nation.

After @RahulGandhi resignation it was SmtSoniaGandhi who took charge despite all odds. "Making internal communication public of our family is unethical, unfair and destructive. Especially when @INCIndia is the only party keeping a selfish Govt in check," Chodankar tweeted.

"It's only @RahulGandhi who is fighting against @narendramodi and his reign of greed, terror and injustice. We should stand unitedly with our President and support #RahulGandhi who is exposing misdeeds," he added. Kamat said Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress party by keeping everyone united during the (COVID-19) crisis.

"Let us discuss how to strengthen her and Rahul Gandhi's hands to defeat the divisive BJP," he said. "The efforts of Rahul Gandhi of exposing the shortcomings of the BJP government needs to be strengthened in the interest of the country," Kamat stated.

The senior Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi had always extended him support when he was chief minister of Goa. "I appealeach and every Congress worker in Goa to solidly stand by the leadership of Gandhis," he stated.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had turned down MP Dy CM's post offered by Cong, says Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 23 PTIBJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that although the Congresss top leadership had offered to make him the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls, when he was still in that party, he...

Washington releases WR Latimer

The Washington Football Team cut wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday without him ever playing a down for the team. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioners Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fire...

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the presidents residence, before dispersing peacefully. T...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said on Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran even as Tehran acknowledged a recent explosion at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020