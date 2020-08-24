Left Menu
Development News Edition

In interview, Biden says he will stick to his stay-at-home strategy

“We’re going to follow the science, what the scientists tell us,” Biden said. Biden, 77, who leads Republican President Donald Trump in opinion polls, has restricted his campaign travel and avoided crowds since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, culminating in last week’s virtual Democratic convention, in which Biden accepted his party’s presidential nomination from an empty hotel ballroom in Delaware.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 07:27 IST
In interview, Biden says he will stick to his stay-at-home strategy

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in an interview that aired on Sunday that he had no plans to begin a more aggressive campaign schedule with little more than two months to go before the Nov. 3 election.

Asked if he could win a presidential election from his Delaware home, Biden answered: “We will.” Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, gave their first interview together to ABC News. “We’re going to follow the science, what the scientists tell us,” Biden said.

Biden, 77, who leads Republican President Donald Trump in opinion polls, has restricted his campaign travel and avoided crowds since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, culminating in last week’s virtual Democratic convention, in which Biden accepted his party’s presidential nomination from an empty hotel ballroom in Delaware. By contrast, Trump, 74, has mounted an increasingly aggressive travel schedule, traveling last week to the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. On Monday, Trump will accept the Republican nomination in person in Charlotte, North Carolina, at his party’s convention.

Biden was critical of Trump’s travel. “Look what happened with his events. People die, people get together, they don't wear masks, they end up getting COVID,” he said. There has been no direct link between a Trump campaign event and an outbreak of the virus, although health officials in Oklahoma said a surge in cases there was likely connected to a Trump rally held at a Tulsa arena in June. Since then, Trump has staged open-air events with small crowds.

Trump and his allies have ridiculed Biden for staying home rather than campaigning, saying he is hiding in his “basement.” Biden and Harris, a former presidential candidate, downplayed their highly publicized clash during a Democratic debate last year – and both pushed back at the Trump campaign’s suggestions that she has dragged Biden to the left on policy.

Saying that any differences between them were on tactics, Biden said: “I don’t think we have any disagreement on the basic question of what we have to do as a nation.”

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment

Asian shares advanced for a second straight session on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. The announcement ...

How possible successors stack up if Japan PM Abe resigns

Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday, as concerns grew over his ability to continue in his post, because of health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.If Abe is incapacita...

First Person: Pakistan health worker commits to polio fight, despite COVID fears

UNICEF has restarted vaccination campaigns in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where polio is endemic, following a hiatus imposed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restart has been accompanied by new g...

FOREX-Dollar bides time as traders look to economic data, Jackson Hole

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to more data for a gauge on the health of the global economy and the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020