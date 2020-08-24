Japan PM getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up - Nippon TV

Japan PM getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up - Nippon TVReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-08-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 07:37 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the hospital because he is getting treatment for chronic illness and not for a medical check-up, Nippon TV cited multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources as saying on Monday.
A motorcade carrying Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, his second visit in a week. The premier will receive the results of last week's check-up, several local media reported.
Abe is scheduled to go to his office Monday afternoon, the Nippon TV report said.
