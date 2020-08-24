Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath, Digvijaya express faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have come out in support of the Gandhi family and expressed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Digvijaya Singh said it is time for the Congress to unite. "The family that has sacrificed for the country's independence and thereafter is well known.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:43 IST
Nath, Digvijaya express faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have come out in support of the Gandhi family and expressed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the Congress president.

"We must not forget that in spite of the canard against Smt. Sonia Gandhi, she led the Congress Party to victory in 2004 and made Atal Bihari Vajpayee sit at home," Nath, who is the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, tweeted late Sunday night. "Any suggestion or insinuation that Mrs. Sonia Gandhis leadership is in question is absurd. I appeal to Mrs.

Sonia Gandhi to give strength to the Congress Party by continuing as President and lead the Congress," he added. Digvijaya Singh said it is time for the Congress to unite.

"The family that has sacrificed for the country's independence and thereafter is well known. I do not agree with what is coming in the media. I cannot even imagine a Congress without Nehru Gandhi family," Singh said in a tweet. "Soniaji's leadership is well accepted. If Sonia ji wants to leave the post of president, then Rahul ji should leave his stubbornness and accept the post of president.

The common Congress worker of the country will not accept anyone else," the Rajya Sabha member added. Several Congress leaders on Sunday threw their weight behind the Gandhi family amidst a growing tumult with the party deeply divided on the leadership issue ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting.

Top Congress leaders are expected to deliberate on the issue of leadership during the meeting of the party's top decision-making body that will be held virtually. After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking revamp of major bodies, sources close to her said on Sunday that she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts; to discuss leadership issue.

Crucial Congress working committee meeting starts to discuss leadership issue....

Mitchell tops 50 again as Jazz top Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and dished out seven assists to help the Utah Jazz outlast the Denver Nuggets for a 129-127 victory on Sunday night near Orlando, giving Utah a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff serie...

Edelweiss witnesses 65% Y-o-Y growth of mobile investors in India

Helping create wealth beyond metros through technology Launched Language customisation for clients in Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil Non-metro cities contribute 58 of active user base in comparison to metro cities, for the first time ever ...

Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artists family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.It is with tremendous sadness t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020