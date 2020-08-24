Left Menu
Development News Edition

Key meeting of Congress Working Committee underway

A key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway on Monday after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:06 IST
Key meeting of Congress Working Committee underway
Visual from the CWC meeting. . Image Credit: ANI

A key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway on Monday after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, other party leaders including Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony are present in the virtual meeting.

Earlier, sources said that Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation from the post in the meeting. A controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi is upset with this development. However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala refuted media reports about Gandhi quitting as the party's chief."Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Surjewala told ANI on Sunday.Sources said that Sonia Gandhi's resignation will not be accepted by the CWC members.Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Congress seems divided over the issue. Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again.Various leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party President.There is a section in the party who is demanding Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to the Wayanad MP requesting him to take charge as the President of the Congress.Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) passed a resolution in the meeting saying that said that Sonia Gandhi should continue as Congress President and, in case, she refuses the request, former party chief Rahul Gandhi should immediately take over.Congress Delhi unit also passed a resolution demanding appointment of Rahul Gandhi should as the Congress president without further delay.Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said that we are forever in debt for Sonia Gandhi's sacrifices but with the ongoing concerns if there is any change in Congress President they stand firm with Rahul Gandhi. The IYC also passed a resolution seeking the return of Rahul as President of the grand-old-party.Former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said that most Congress workers would like to see Rahul take over and lead the party.Assam Congress president Ripun Bora wrote a letter to the Raebareli MP requesting her that the responsibility of Congress President should be given to Rahul Gandhi, he had added only he can revive the party.The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) favoured the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge of the Congress.However, sources said, Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the post of party President but leaders close to him are hopeful as he is playing an active role in taking on the Narendra Modi Government and looking after the party affairs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SSR death case: Late actor's friend, cook arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj on Monday arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning, where the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team probing the actors death case, is staying. Another team ...

COVID-19: AICTE allows admission to MBA, PGDM courses based on marks in qualifying UG exams

Institutions offering MBA and PGDM courses have been allowed to admit students based on marks obtained in qualifying undergraduate exams as several entrance tests could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Council of...

FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts

China has several novel coronavirus vaccine candidates in the late stage of development. Below is a summary of its efforts to develop vaccines.HOW MANY CHINESE VACCINES ARE IN PHASE 3 Four of the worlds seven vaccines that are in the third ...

Kerala Assembly passes "unanimous resolution" against leasing of Trivandrum airport

The Kerala Assembly Monday passed a unanimous resolution demanding the withdrawal of Union Cabinets decision to lease out the international airport here to Adani Enterprises Ltd. Moving the resolution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020