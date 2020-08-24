Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP revokes suspension of Khanpur MLA Champion

"Champion's suspension was revoked after he apologised for his conduct," Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat announced after welcoming him back to the party. Soon after his suspension was revoked, Champion said he worked for the BJP even during the period when he was suspended from the party.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:56 IST
BJP revokes suspension of Khanpur MLA Champion

The BJP on Monday revoked the suspension of controversial Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party.       "Champion's suspension was revoked after he apologised for his conduct," Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat announced after welcoming him back to the party. The decision to revoke his suspension was taken collectively by the core committee of the party based on the legislator's conduct during the last 13 months of his suspension, he said.

Champion was suspended from the party in June last year initially for three months on charges of breach of party discipline which was extended indefinitely just a month later after a video surfaced in which he was seen dancing with guns in hand to popular Bollywood songs. Soon after his suspension was revoked, Champion said he worked for the BJP even during the period when he was suspended from the party.   He also offered an apology before the press for his misconduct.

"I was sorry then and I apologise again today with folded hands for what I did. But even during the 13-month period of my suspension I worked for the programmes and policies of the BJP," Champion said..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to hire new agencies for mental health units in childcare centres

The Delhi government will be hiring agencies to run its mental health units at its childcare institutions aimed at providing mental health services for children, a government official said on Monday. The Women and Child Development departme...

Haryana speaker, 2 BJP MLAs test COVID-19 positive: Health minister

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the monsoon session is set to begin here, Health Minister Anil Vij said. Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for ...

'Hasn't said a word of this nature': Cong denies Rahul's 'colluding with BJP' remark

The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of colluding with the BJP, saying he has not said a word of that nature nor alluded to it. At a Congress Working Committee CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at ...

New office premises for Delimitation Commission opened

New office premises for Delimitation Commission was opened by Justice Mrs Ranjana Desai, Chairperson, Delimitation Commission today in the august presence of Sh. Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, Sh. Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020