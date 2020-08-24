Left Menu
Gandhi-Nehru family's political dominance over: Uma Bharti

The existence of the Gandhi-Nehru family is finished and their political dominance is over, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:56 IST
BJP leader Uma Bharti speaking to media on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

The existence of the Gandhi-Nehru family is finished and their political dominance is over, said BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday. Speaking to the reporters, Bharti said, "Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is finished their political dominance is over. Congress's existence is finished. So who stays at what post hardly matters now."

The BJP leader said that the Congress party should return to Mahatma Gandhi. "Congress should return to Gandhi, towards the real swadeshi Gandhi without any foreign element," she said.

"As a citizen of the country, I suggest to the Congress to get itself free of Videshi (foreign) Gandhi and turn towards Swadeshi Gandhi. Nehru Gandhi family's existence is over," she added. A crucial meeting of the CWC was held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim president on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

