Assam Congress wants Rahul Gandhi as party president

The Congress' Assam unit on Monday said that it wants senior leader Rahul Gandhi as the party's national president as soon as the interim chief Sonia Gandhi demits the office. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Ripun Bora said that all members of the party want a permanent president as early as possible.

His comment came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) urged Sonia Gandhi at a meeting in New Delhi to continue as the party's interim chief till an AICC session can be convened. "The APCC and lakhs of party members of Assam want that Rahul Gandhi should come back (as president). We want a consensus decision and it should be taken at the earliest possible time. I also believe that nobody will dispute if Rahul Gandhi becomes the president again," Bora said.

However, if he does not want to be the president, "we have to find a new face," the Rajya Sabha MP told PTI. Bora said that the APCC welcomes Sonia Gandhi's decision to request the CWC for a new party chief as soon as possible.

At the CWC meeting, Sonia Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel to stay on.