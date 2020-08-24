Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-confidence motion against Kerala govt fails to pass in State Assembly

A no-confidence motion moved on Monday in the Kerala assembly by the opposition against the state government failed to pass.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:13 IST
No-confidence motion against Kerala govt fails to pass in State Assembly
Visual from Kerala Assembly. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A no-confidence motion moved on Monday in the Kerala assembly by the opposition against the state government failed to pass. 87 members voted to oppose the no-confidence motion against 40 supporting it.

Opposition members shouted slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government as Vijayan's reply on no-confidence motion stretched to around three hours. Earlier today, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moved a no-confidence motion against the CPM-led government in Kerala with the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala supporting the motion and stating that Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of people of Kerala.

"As the ruling party has the majority we know that the no-confidence brought by United Democratic Front (UDF) will fail. But Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of people of Kerala," Chennithala said. The Leader of Opposition further said: "When I raised issues in which M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM, was involved in the gold smuggling case, Pinarayi Vijayan said I was raising baseless allegation against an honest official. Pinarayi Vijayan should make clear is he still holds the same opinion. All issues I raised against the government have proved right."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan countered the opposition's charges and said that the issues raised by them in Assembly prove that they lack confidence about what they are claiming. "UDF does not have unity and there are issues within their front. They have lost the people's support. They are disturbed by all this. I doubt that they brought the no-confidence motion to cover up all this," Vijayan said. (ANI)

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Genetic tests revealed that a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had...

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020