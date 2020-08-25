Left Menu
Shiv Sena threatens protest if demand for CBI probe in Chetan Chauhan's death not met

Shiv Sena has threatened to protest across Uttar Pradesh if the party's demand of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Minister Chetan Chauhan's death is not met.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:21 IST

Shiv Sena Uttar Pradesh unit chief Anil Singh speaking to ANI in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena has threatened to protest across Uttar Pradesh if the party's demand of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Minister Chetan Chauhan's death is not met. Party's state unit chief Anil Singh said that the government is trying to hide something and there should be a CBI inquiry.

"We submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Our demand is there should be CBI probe into Chetan Chauhan's death. Under what circumstances he was shifted to Medanta from PGI. Were there inadequate facilities in PGI? The government is trying to hide something. There should be CBI inquiry," Singh told ANI. "There should be FIR against PGI administration. If our demand of CBI probe is not met, then Shiv Sena will protest across all district of the state," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh had also submitted a complaint to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government colleagues alleging that Chetan Chauhan died due to negligence of the state government. However, Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of Chetan Chauhan has refuted allegations of medical negligence as a reason behind the death of the Uttar Pradesh Minister and asked people to refrain from creating a controversy over her husband's demise.

Chauhan, was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

