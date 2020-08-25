It's not about 'post' but country which matters most: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday tweeted a cryptic message stating that it is not about a "post" but "it is about my country which matters most". "It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most," Sibal tweeted.

His tweet came a day after Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting unanimously requested interim party chief Sonia Gandhi "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit and AICC session is convened. The meeting was held in the backdrop of a letter by over 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

While the CWC meeting was underway, Sibal posted on Twitter that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said that "we are colluding with BJP". "Rahul Gandhi says 'we are colluding with BJP' Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted.

Later, Sibal deleted the tweet saying that he was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. "Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet," he tweeted. (ANI)