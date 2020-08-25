Left Menu
Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. There will be no gubernatorial address, Lalrinawma said. So far, 239 starred questions and 56 unstarred questions have been received by the assembly secretariat, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:03 IST
A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, according to which the session will be held till September 3, Assembly Commissioner and Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI.

Obituary references will be made to five members, including former speakers Hiphei and Rokamlova, who died recently, on the first day of the sixth session of the present assembly, he said. There will be no gubernatorial address, Lalrinawma said.

So far, 239 starred questions and 56 unstarred questions have been received by the assembly secretariat, he said. A few government bills will also be laid during the session, he added.

The assembly secretariat has issued Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to be followed by members, officials and the press during the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic..

