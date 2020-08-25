Shah condoles death of Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chaudhary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of Varanasi's 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chaudhary and said he was a true worshipper of Lord Vishwanath. He also said that the post of 'Dom Raja' of Kashi is a symbol of diversity, prevalence and social harmony in Indian culture. "The 'Dome Rajas' are the most integral part of the Sanatan culture, who through their service show people the door to salvation. I pray 'Baba' Vishwanath to place 'Dom Raja' Jagdish Chaudhary at his feet and give his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The minister also said that the death of such a true worshipper of Lord Vishwanath, is extremely sad. "His death is an irreparable loss to the Sanatan tradition and Indian society," he said.

Chaudhary, who occupied the ritually significant position of 'Dom Raja' (king of cremators), was one of the proposers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidature from Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.