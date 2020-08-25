Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himanta not interested in contesting assembly polls

"As I have already indicated on several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state", the minister said in a series of tweets. Sarma is a four-time MLA since 2001 from Jalukbari assembly constituency in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:23 IST
Himanta not interested in contesting assembly polls

Assam Minister and the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he was not interested in contesting the assembly elections scheduled next year. Sarma said that his role in the elections "will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state".

He said that a few people feel that he was "after some post and position but my only ambition is to see a BJP government with 100+ seats". "As I have already indicated on several public platforms that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state", the minister said in a series of tweets.

Sarma is a four-time MLA since 2001 from Jalukbari assembly constituency in Guwahati. He represented the seat three times from Congress before switching over to BJP and winning from the same constituency on the saffron party ticket in 2016. Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam in April 2021.

Sarma said that for Assam's future, "we need to have a strong nationalist government". The minister also said that during the last few months in office as a minister, he would like to work whole- heartedly for his motherland.

"In my last few months (in office), I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction", he said. He had earlier in a press conference said that it was his party and family who will take a decision on his contesting the assembly elections.

It is widely believed that the minister had ambition to become the Chief Minister of Assam since 2011 when he was in the Congress, and had led a section of the party MLAs in dissident activities against the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Sarma along with his followers subsequently resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP and was instrumental in ensuring a decisive victory for the party and its allies in the 2016 assembly elections.

He is also credited for bringing in regional parties within the NDA and the subsequent formation of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

Indian Ambassador hands over medical aid to Lebanon to help in fight against COVID-19

Indian Ambassador to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan on Tuesday handed over a consignment of medical aid containing 70 boxes of PPE kits to help in the countrys fight against the coronavirus. The consignment was received by Hamad Hassan, Minister o...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

INS Nireekshak reaches Mauritius to help in containing oil spill

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialized diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday. INSNireekshak a specialized Diving Support Vessel reached Port L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020