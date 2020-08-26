Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israeli delegation to visit UAE next week, accompanied by Trump aides

An Israeli delegation and top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump will fly together to the United Arab Emirates on Monday for talks on cementing the two Middle East countries' deal to normalise relations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The high-level meeting would be the first between the three parties since Trump announced the U.S.-brokered accord on Aug. 13. Yemen southern separatists pull out of Riyadh agreement talks

Yemen's southern separatists have suspended their participation in consultations on a power-sharing deal for the south, known as the "Riyadh agreement", a Southern Transitional Council (STC) statement said on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia has been trying to implement the deal, first proposed in November, to end a conflict in the south between the separatists and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Kremlin defies calls to probe Navalny illness, says poisoning not certain

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's grave illness, and that a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive. Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for an investigation and for Russia to hold the perpetrators accountable after German doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body. Belarus opposition figures in court after night in jail

Two leaders of the opposition in Belarus appeared in court on Tuesday after a night in jail, as the government pursues a crackdown on the few figures still at large, with more mass demonstrations planned against President Alexander Lukashenko. Despite most major opposition figures being in jail or in exile, Lukashenko has so far failed to put down popular protests against his 26-year rule, more than two weeks after an election his opponents say was rigged. U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was "not in the position to take further action" on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington's move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago. Israel reports 'security incident' at border with Lebanon

Israel's military said on Wednesday it had identified a "security incident" along the volatile Israeli-Lebanese frontier and had ordered residents of the area to stay indoors. There were no reports of injuries or clashes, and the military did not provide further details. North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that is putting additional pressure on the North Korean economy, battered by recent border closures and flood damage. Canadian, Chinese foreign ministers meet amid tensions over Huawei, detainees

The foreign ministers of Canada and China met in Rome on Tuesday to discuss a bilateral relationship that has soured over diplomatic and trade tensions, a Reuters eyewitness said. Canada's Francois-Philippe Champagne, in Europe on an official trip, held talks with China's Wang Yi at a hotel. The two men last met in Japan in November 2019. Germany says Turkey, Greece ready for dialogue on East Med dispute

Germany's top diplomat said after whirlwind meetings in Turkey and Greece on Tuesday the two were ready for dialogue to defuse an worsening dispute over energy resources in the Mediterranean, even as the NATO allies traded new barbs. Turkey and Greece vehemently disagree over natural gas reserves off Cyprus and the extent of their continental shelves. They have drawn the European Union and nearby countries into the dispute, which earlier this month flared into a light collision between Turkish and Greek frigates. U.S. slams Turkey's Erdogan for hosting Hamas

The United States said on Tuesday it strongly objected to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's recent hosting of two leaders of Hamas in Istanbul, prompting a swift riposte from Ankara. The State Department said the officials were Specially Designated Global Terrorists and the United States was seeking information about one for his involvement in multiple terrorist attacks, hijackings and kidnappings.