Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Top Japan government spokesman signals push to re-open economy, boost stimulus

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the government's top spokesman said, signalling Tokyo's resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:05 IST
INTERVIEW-Top Japan government spokesman signals push to re-open economy, boost stimulus
Image Credit: Needpix

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the government's top spokesman said, signalling Tokyo's resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also dismissed speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may step down for health reasons, saying Abe's comments on Monday that he would continue to do his best in his job "explains it all".

Suga - widely seen as one of the main contenders to succeed Abe - said he had no intention of pursuing the post, even if urged to do so by associates. He said he "never thought about" taking on the position. Japan has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection numbers after ending nationwide state of emergency measures in late May, posing a dilemma for the government as it struggles to contain the virus without deepening the economic downturn.

"We want to avoid another state of emergency that could have a big negative impact on the economy," Suga told Reuters on Wednesday, sending a clear message the emphasis was on spurring economic growth over tightening restrictions to contain the virus. Promoting tourism would be among measures to help revive the economy, Suga said. "Japan will do whatever it takes to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year," he added.

The Games had been scheduled to take place in late July and early August this year, but were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. In his position since Abe became premier more than seven years ago, Suga is now Japan's longest serving chief cabinet secretary. He spoke to Reuters at his parliamentary office, where a large photograph of him with U.S. President Donald Trump was on display.

BOLDER ACTION The world's third-largest economy suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic hit consumption and exports, keeping policymakers under pressure to take bolder action even after deploying massive monetary and fiscal support this year.

"We need to consider what we can do to prevent the economy from falling off a cliff," he said, when asked whether Japan may deploy another spending package to cushion the blow from the pandemic. Suga also said it was "very important" for the Bank of Japan to work closely with the government preemptively, when asked whether any fresh spending measures should be accompanied by additional monetary easing.

He also emphasised the need for Japan's many regional banks to consolidate, something investors have long hoped for. A loyal lieutenant of Abe, Suga is considered a key decision-maker on economic policy. He has been seen as a leading candidates to take over from Abe, whose term as head of the ruling party, and therefore prime minister, ends next September.

Abe has been to hospital twice in the last two weeks, sparking concern about his ability to stay on as leader and heightening speculation about the possible transition of power. "I meet the prime minister twice a day, but I don't see any change in his health," Suga said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals seizures during menstrual cycle linked to drug-resistant epilepsy

More frequent seizures during the menstrual cycle in women with genetic generalized epilepsy have been linked for the first time to drug-resistant epilepsy when anti-seizure medications dont work, according to a study. The Rutgers coauthore...

Iran, IAEA to issue statement -Iranian official tells Nournews

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog will shortly issue a joint statement in which the views of Tehran and the international body have been taken into account, an Iranian official told Nournews.With the agreement reached, the legal and techni...

UK crime agency recovers properties worth 17 million pounds after Pakistani drugs gang bust

The UKs National Crime Agency NCA on Wednesday released details of the recovery of 59 properties worth an estimated 17 million pounds following an eight-year investigation to bust a Pakistani drugs gang operating out of the West Midlands re...

A's aim for another offensive explosion at Rangers

A retooled lineup will try to help the Oakland Athletics remain on track Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in the third contest of a four-game series at Arlington, Texas. The teams have split the first two games of the series, with the At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020