Trump says U.S. officers headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protests

Trump says U.S. officers headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protestsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:00 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Wisconsin officials had accepted federal law enforcement support following several days of protests after police shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump, on Twitter, said he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who had agreed to accept federal assistance. "TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!" Trump wrote.
