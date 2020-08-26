Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil fights racism with new campaign rules for Black politicians

The new rules will take effect at the 2022 national elections and aim to ensure the nation's powerful political elite looks more like the population at large. "Excellent news for Black candidatures all over the country," Benedita da Silva, a Black congresswoman from Brazil's Worker's Party and a key driver of the change, said on Twitter.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:06 IST
Brazil fights racism with new campaign rules for Black politicians
Representative Image Image Credit: pikist.com

Black political candidates in Brazil must get a fair share of air time and public funding, the top electoral court has ruled in a decision set to change the face of elections.

"There are times in life when everyone needs to choose which side of history they want to be on. Today, we affirm that we are on the side of those who fight racism," Luis Roberto Barroso, president of Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, said in a statement following Tuesday night's ruling. The new rules will take effect at the 2022 national elections and aim to ensure the nation's powerful political elite looks more like the population at large.

"Excellent news for Black candidatures all over the country," Benedita da Silva, a Black congresswoman from Brazil's Worker's Party and a key driver of the change, said on Twitter. While Brazil is a diverse country, Congress does not reflect the population at large. Blacks and mixed race Brazilians make up almost 55% of the population, but less than a quarter of the lower house of Congress, government data shows.

Brazil's population is 51% female, but only about 15% of members of the lower house are women. "Financing is a determining factor for elections," said Wescrey Portes, a researcher on race and politics for UERJ, Rio's state university.

"We expect things to improve, but (money) is not the only thing that determines success (at elections)." Portes said the impact would vary widely from party to party, as some smaller parties field mostly Black candidates while bigger parties usually offer a majority white team.

In Brazil, Black people tend to live, study and earn less than whites, according to government statistics. Blacks make up 64% of the unemployed, and are almost three times as likely to be victims of homicide, data from 2019 showed. NEW SYSTEM

In Brazil, elections are partly publicly funded, with parties granted money as well as free TV and radio time to run their campaigns. In general, parties decide how to allocate those resources - and that has not delivered equal gains for all candidates.

When it comes to women, Brazil operates a quota system under which at least 30% of the candidates should be female. But the quota did not boost female representation as hoped, since men still got most of the funding and air time.

Under the new rules, if a party presents 100 candidates for Congress of whom 20 are Black, the 20 would be entitled to one fifth of the available funds and air time to make their case. Tuesday's ruling stems from a 2018 decision when the top electoral court said women should get an equal proportion of money and air time as their male counterparts.

Congresswoman da Silva then asked the court whether a portion of the incentives for female candidates could be reserved specifically for Black women who run for office. While the court did not fully grant her request, it ruled by six to one to extend the funding and air time rule to Blacks, seeking to level the playing field across race and gender lines.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Leopard kills five-year-old girl

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station. While Lavanya was pla...

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight ...

UK PM okays wearing masks in school corridors, not in classrooms

London UK, August 27 ANISputnik UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it is okay to make pupils and staff wear masks in school corridors but not in classrooms, after the government abandoned its advice that children should ...

Thunder ride dynamic duo into Game 5 vs. Rockets

Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder are two of the biggest reasons behind the Oklahoma City Thunders surprising run to the playoffs this season. Their struggles were a big part of why the Thunder fell behind 2-0 to the Houston Rockets in their f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020